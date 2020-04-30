Bears trapped themselves in a shed, New York State DEC steps in to help

ROCK HILL, NEW YORK (NEWS10)– The New York State Department of Environmental Conversation (DEC) stepping in to help two bears who trapped themselves inside a shed.

The wild encountered started when Environmental Conversation Officers Glen Park and Ricky Wood responded to a bear complaint on April 15 in Rock Hill in Sullivan County. According to the DEC, the officers came upon a shed, finding two bears who became trapped in the shed after knocking over several items. The two Environmental Conversation Officers along with two State Police Officers worked to get the door open, helping free the bears. They then ran into the forest.