MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) – The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department (VTF&W) says warm spring weather this week and melting snows have caused bears to come out of hibernation, searching for food. The department recommends taking down bird feeders and keeping them stored until December, to avoid attracting the hungry beasts.

Although the department typically recommends taking bird feeders down by April 1, they are asking Vermonters to take them down early this year, according to Jaclyn Comeau, the department’s bear biologist. As of March 7, officials had already received bear reports. Anyone in Vermont who experiences a conflict with bears is urged to submit a report through the Living with Black Bears web page.

Bird feeders are just one of the things that can attract hungry bears. The mammals also find garbage, open dumpsters, backyard chickens, pet food, barbecue grills, campsites with accessible food, and food waste appealing.

“Preventing bears from having access to human-related foods, such as birdseed, is key to successful coexistence,” Comeau added. The VTF&W offers the following tips on coexisting with bears: