Be a Leader Youth Group running monthlong bottle drive

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
recycling-plastic-water-bottle_1544562697206_427078_ver1_20181212055701-159532

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Please share and donate if you’re able. Be A Leader Youth Group is holding a bottle drive all month long to benefit the Legal Project, which provides legal services to underserved individuals in the Capital Region.

The youth group doesn’t have an official, physical location to drop off bottles. However, they’re having a youth meetup event on Friday at the Central Parks Amphitheater in Schenectady. M ost of their in-person meeting happen there, and they say they’d be happy to accept donated bottles and cans at the park from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

They will also be meeting in Central Park on August 28, which they say is another great date for people to bring bottles if they can. Failing that, they will arrange a pick up from most areas in the Capital Region.

Friday’s meetup is for kids aged kindergarten through twelfth grade. They will provide masks and hand sanitizer, and are trying to encourage youth involvement in local communities.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga