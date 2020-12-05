Be a holiday hero! Local non-profit holding ‘Shark Shoe Drive’ to benefit those in need

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Do you have a cluttered closet filled with old shoes you never seem to wear anymore? Would you like to clean the clutter out of your closet all while supporting a good cause? Well one local non-profit is here to help!

The 1DOS Foundation, a local 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is holding a two-month long shoe drive collecting gently worn shoes from December 7, 2020 through February 6, 2021. The 1DOS Foundation has partnered with the company, Funds2Orgs, to collect gently worn shoes that will be shipped out to developing countries all around the world. From there, the shoes will be refurbished by micro-entrepreneurs, providing an essential item for those in need.

All you have to do is collect your gently worn shoes from around the house and drop them off at one of the local donation sites right here in the Capital Region. Donation locations include:

Barbosium Fitness

7 Lombard Street

Schenectady, NY, 12304

Ecco Salon

162 Lafayette Street

Schenectady, NY 12305

Any size, style, or type of shoe is acceptable to donate as long as they are not waterlogged or ripped up. The 1DOS Foundation will use the funds received by Funds2Orgs to offer fitness scholarships to those looking to get healthy but cannot afford the cost of gym memberships, healthy food, etc.

For additional information, visit the 1DOS Foundation’s Shark Shoe Drive page or send an email to shoes@1dosf.org. You can also follow their Facebook page or tag @sharkshoedrive or @1dosf on Facebook when you make a donation.