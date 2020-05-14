BCSD collecting and returning students’ belongings left behind during coronavirus pandemic

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bethlehem Central School District staff have been working to gather student materials and belongings that were left behind when schools closed suddenly in March due to COVID-19. The contents of students’ lockers, cubbies, and desks have reportedly been sorted, bagged, and will be delivered to students’ homes, via school bus according to the following schedule:

Friday, May 15 – BCHS ONLY: Routes 1,2,3,4,5,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15

– BCHS ONLY: Routes 1,2,3,4,5,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15 Monday, May 18 – BCHS ONLY: Routes 16,17,25,32,33,51,57,83,84

– BCHS ONLY: Routes 16,17,25,32,33,51,57,83,84 Tuesday, May 19 – Slingerlands Elementary ONLY

– Slingerlands Elementary ONLY Wednesday, May 20 – Eagle Elementary ONLY

– Eagle Elementary ONLY Thursday, May 21 – Elsmere Elementary AND Glenmont Elementary

– Elsmere Elementary AND Glenmont Elementary Friday, May 22 – Hamagrael Elementary

The transportation staff will reportedly not pick up materials like textbooks that must be returned to the schools. A schedule and process for return of student items to schools will reportedly be announced in the coming weeks.

Tuesday, June 2 – BCMS ONLY: Routes 5,6,7,9,10,11,12,13,14,16,17,18,19,21

– BCMS ONLY: Routes 5,6,7,9,10,11,12,13,14,16,17,18,19,21 Wednesday, June 3 – BCMS ONLY: Routes 25,35,42,51,54,56,57,63,64,65,66,67,85

If families are unsure of their child’s bus route, the bus route assignments can be found here. For additional information click here.

BCSD would like the community to be aware that during this process, school buses will be making frequent stops throughout the community to help deliver materials to students’ homes which could cause brief traffic delays at times. The buses will reportedly head out around 7:30 a.m. and finish up by around lunchtime.

Student medications that are still at school have reportedly been secured and will be returned to families via scheduled pickup from the school nurses at a later date. Information on medication pickup will be shared with those families when it becomes available.

