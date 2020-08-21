BBQ fundraiser benefits Capital Region special needs sports and recreation program

WEST SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The third-annual “BBQ & Brew” fall fundraising event for Stride Adaptive Sports happens on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on NY Highway 150.

To support the cause, order a half chicken dinner for $15 or a half rack of ribs for $17. Both dinners come with fixins: baked potatoes, coleslaw, rolls, cookies, beverages, and Stewarts’ ice cream.

Pre-order meals are available online, and the proceeds from the barbecue support Stride’s “Return to Play” initiative: “STRIDE helps youth and veterans with disabilities to stay active and live a healthy lifestyle by playing adaptive sports,” explains Founder and CEO, Mary Ellen Whitney.

To help raise funds, STRIDE Adaptive Sports is partnering with the new Iron Works Grill in Troy, whose staff will be onsite cooking. There will also be live music, though seating is limited due to social distancing guidelines. Curbside delivery will be available for the entire event.

“Iron Works Grill in Troy make fabulous food, and we will be delighted to have them partnering at the event providing second-to-none BBQ dinners and a much-needed chance to support local businesses and Capital Region residents with disabilities,” Whitney says.

Several Capital Region businesses backed the event, like Girvin & Ferlazzo law firm, Lavelle & Finn law firm, Pioneer Bank, Stewarts Shops, and State Farm Insurance.

