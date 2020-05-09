BBB warns of new round of fake coupons

FILE – This June 26, 2019 file photo shows a Starbucks sign outside a Starbucks coffee shop in downtown Pittsburgh. Starbucks Corp. reports financial earns on Wednesday, Oct. 30. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(CNN) — With many of us spending more time on social media during the pandemic, the Better Business Bureau says to watch out for scammers.

A lot of rip-off artists are using social media sites like Facebook to offer counterfeit coupons.

Many have seasonal or gift-giving themes, with Mother’s Day Sunday and virtual graduations taking place.

The most frequently distributed fake coupons are for Costco, Starbucks, and Trader Joe’s.

The BBB says consumers should be skeptical, the better a deal looks, the more likely it is a scam.

If the coupon does not have an expiration date, that is often a dead giveaway it is fake.

You can also do a web search about the offer to see if it is legitimate.

Watch out if the site wants your personal information.

Some may contain malware or put viruses on your computer.

Any promotional offer that asks for personal information is almost always a scam.

If you want to learn more, visit the BBB website for the latest information.

