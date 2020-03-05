BBB warns of being ‘ghosted’ by tax preparer

MIAMI, FL – DECEMBER 22: A copy of a IRS 1040 tax form is seen at an H&R Block office on the day President Donald Trump signed the Republican tax cut bill in Washington, DC on December 22, 2017 in Miami, Florida. Kathy Pickering, vice president of regulatory affairs and executive director of The Tax […]

(CNN) — Be cautious about your taxes.

The Better Business Bureau is warning Americans about “ghost tax preparers.”

This is when a non-certified individual does tax paperwork which can lead to problems for taxpayers.

The ghost tax preparer does all the paperwork and math for the tax return, but ends up not signing the return.

As a result, the taxes are considered self-filed by the taxpayer.

Now it may not seem like a big deal, and sometimes it is not, unless something is wrong with the tax return.

Since the taxes are considered self-filed, the taxpayer is then liable for omissions and errors like underpayment and negligence.

By law if someone prepares federal tax returns they have to have a valid identification number.

