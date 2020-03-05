BBB warns of being ‘ghosted’ by tax preparer

(CNN) — Be cautious about your taxes.
The Better Business Bureau is warning Americans about “ghost tax preparers.”
This is when a non-certified individual does tax paperwork which can lead to problems for taxpayers.
The ghost tax preparer does all the paperwork and math for the tax return, but ends up not signing the return.
As a result, the taxes are considered self-filed by the taxpayer.
Now it may not seem like a big deal, and sometimes it is not, unless something is wrong with the tax return.
Since the taxes are considered self-filed, the taxpayer is then liable for omissions and errors like underpayment and negligence.
By law if someone prepares federal tax returns they have to have a valid identification number.
For more information click here.
