BBB: That robocall asking for a political donation could be a scam

(NEWS10) — The Better Business Bureau says scammers are using phony political fundraising phone calls to trick Americans into “donating” to a favorite candidate.

Between the political ads, the social media posts, and the robo-calls, the 2020 Presidential Election can be impossible to ignore. But the Better business Bureau says voters aren’t the only ones paying attention.

The BBB report says the calls are tricky, because the recorded voice may actually sound like one of the candidates.

To avoid falling victim to this scam, the BBB suggests screening your calls and never giving any information or money to unsolicited robocalls. Before donating money to any organization, make an extra phone call or do an extra Google search to make sure your money is going where you intend.

