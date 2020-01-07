BBB lists Top 10 Scams of 2019

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Better Business Bureau has released a list of the Top Scams of 2019.

The organization says fake debt collection calls topped the list.

According to the BBB, the high number of robocalls and widespread student debt have contributed to the surge.

The top scams, according to the BBB:

Debt Collections – invoices, calls or emails for fake debts Advance Fee Loan – the promise of a “loan” – after you pay fees Online Purchase – fake websites Employment – scam job offers Fake Check/Money Order – scammers send a fake check and convince recipients to send fees or the balance of an “overpayment” back Identity Theft – New to the list and the fastest growing White-Collar Crime Credit Card – New to the list – fake emails and calls claiming there’s a problem with your account in order to steal money and information – or fake credit card debt consolidation Utility Scams – fake calls/emails claiming your service will be shut off unless you pay Counterfeit Product – often tied in with scam websites – consumers are sent cheap counterfeit items worth a fraction of the real item Fake Government Contracts – Send application fees for Government Grants and programs supplying money.

BBB encourages consumers to learn how to recognize scams and how to avoid them by following these ten simple steps: bbb.org/avoid scams.