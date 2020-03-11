Interactive Radar

Battlebots 101: Lake George robotics team headed to world tournament for third year

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At Lake George Junior-Senior High School, the VEX Robotics team isn’t designing machines that will take over the world in a “Terminator”-style coup; they’re making robots built to win.

The team, split into three groups at this year’s state tournament, won the championship for the third time in their fourth year in operation at the school. This means they’re headed to Worlds in Kentucky next month, to compete with the best student bot-builders across the globe. The journey here has taken almost a year, and as the tournament ends, it will start all over again.

