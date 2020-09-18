Battleboro woman arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges

BATTLEBORO, VT, (NEWS10) – A Battleboro woman has been arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges. Police claim 56-year-old Susan Yeates was the passenger in a vehicle that was stopped and siezed on Birge Street in August.
Upon execution of a search warrant, the vehicle Yeates was traveling in was found to contain fentanyl.
Yeates is set to appear in court on September 18 to answer the charges.
