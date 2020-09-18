Battleboro woman arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges

News
Posted: / Updated:

BATTLEBORO, VT, (NEWS10) – A Battleboro woman has been arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges. Police claim 56-year-old Susan Yeates was the passenger in a vehicle that was stopped and siezed on Birge Street in August.

Upon execution of a search warrant, the vehicle Yeates was traveling in was found to contain fentanyl.

Yeates is set to appear in court on September 18 to answer the charges.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report