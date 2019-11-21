Battle over new bail reform law continues

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Hundreds on the brink of homelessness will soon have steady roofs over their heads and warm beds to sleep in every night thanks to a $30 million dollar supportive housing award Governor Cuomo announced this week.

“This funding is so critical for people, because there’s nothing more important than people being stably housed. It makes such a difference in their life, their children’s lives. The trauma of a homeless episode can last for years for a family," says Chris Burke CEO of Unity House of Troy.