Battle against burrowers: What to know about the emerald ash borer in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s unknown whether it came from natural migration or transporting firewood, but the New York Department of Environmental Conservation says it’s undeniable: The emerald ash borer has been found in Warren County.

This invasive species lays its eggs in ash trees. When those eggs hatch, they become larvae which burrow down under the bark, stopping the trees from absorbing nutrients and eventually killing them.

Ash trees make up 7 percent of trees in New York. They’re common in neighboorhoods as well as forests, and are commonly used for wooden baseball bats and firewood.

The DEC says insecticides injected into healthy ash trees can stave off the emerald ash borer. That’s great for yards, but not for forests. There, the DEC is eyeing introducing another species, like one of five species of stingless wasp, which prey on the larvae and stop the spread.

Any reports of invasive species can be sent via email to foresthealth@dec.ny.gov.

