Basketball courts to reopen for limited use in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Officials announced Wednesday that basketball courts in Pittsfield have reopened for limited use. The courts have been closed since April to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Per the guidelines, the reopening of the courts will allow for practice and drills only. No pick-up

games or scrimmages are allowed until further notice. Visitors are reminded to exercise social

distancing and limit group size to 25 players or less.

Additionally, facial coverings must be worn when intermittent contact might occur and when

participants are not actively engaged in an activity.

Signage with these directives will be posted at parks throughout the city.

