Basketball courts to reopen for limited use in Pittsfield

News
Posted: / Updated:

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Officials announced Wednesday that basketball courts in Pittsfield have reopened for limited use. The courts have been closed since April to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Per the guidelines, the reopening of the courts will allow for practice and drills only. No pick-up
games or scrimmages are allowed until further notice. Visitors are reminded to exercise social
distancing and limit group size to 25 players or less.

Additionally, facial coverings must be worn when intermittent contact might occur and when
participants are not actively engaged in an activity.

Signage with these directives will be posted at parks throughout the city.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga