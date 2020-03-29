Baseball jerseys made into masks and gowns for healthcare workers

PENNSYLVANIA (NEWS10) — There is no baseball on T.V. and even if games were scheduled, fans would not be allowed to gather in the stadium.

Luckily, baseball jersey manufacturer “Fanatics” has found a new use for their material.

The company has stopped making jerseys at its Pennsylvania plant and now aims to make up to a million medical masks and gowns.

Fanatics Executive Chairman, Michael Rubin, claims the shift came after he woke up in the middle of the night and thought of the idea.

Both the MLB and Fanatics say they are proud to support the brave health care workers fighting coronavirus.

The MLB season was originally due to start on Thursday.

