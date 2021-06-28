Baseball HOF names new president

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Josh Rawitch has been named as the new President of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

Rawitch, 44, has spent 27 seasons in baseball, including the last decade with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and will begin his tenure September 9.

We are pleased to announce that Josh Rawitch has been named the next President of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. Welcome to Cooperstown, Josh! https://t.co/oITJYvXdO8 pic.twitter.com/oWDbhGm4FI — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) June 28, 2021

“On behalf of our Board of Directors, I am delighted to welcome Josh as the Hall of Fame’s next President, and to welcome him and his family to Cooperstown,” said Jane Forbes Clark, Chairman of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. “Josh brings to the Hall of Fame a wealth of expertise from his many years representing the game as a respected baseball executive. We are very much looking forward to his Presidency at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.”

In his most recent role with the D-backs, Rawitch has overseen player and media relations, corporate communications, broadcasting, content production, social media, creative services, in-game entertainment, Spring Training business operations, team archives, alumni relations, publications and photography.

“I am truly honored to join the team at the Hall of Fame, a revered institution that is fundamental to the preservation of the history of our game and its legends. Cooperstown is a special place and every baseball fan who has set foot in the village knows how powerful that experience can be, while those who haven’t visited undoubtedly have it on their bucket list. My family is looking forward to being a part of the community for many years to come.” Josh Rawitch, President of the National Baseball Hall Of Fame

Rawitch becomes the eighth president in the 82-year history of the organization.