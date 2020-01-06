Baseball Hall of Fame President talks about how he got the job

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Tim Mead was with the Angels baseball organization for over 40 years. If you can name a job he probably did it for the team.

He took over the Hall of Fame back in June and Mead came to the Guilderland Library Monday to talk with a room full of baseball fans.

Tim Mead talks to a room full of baseball fans about how he got started with the Angels, baseball team.

For Mead it all started with applying for an internship, three times, with the Angels. With every letter he typed out and sent in, he got a rejection. Just over two and a half weeks after his last letter and rejection, Mead got the call.

Tim says it was his dad he had to thanks, without perseverance and those last two letters he sent in he would not be where he is today.