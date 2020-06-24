Baseball Hall of Fame plans Friday reopening

VARIOUS CITIES, – MARCH 12: A detail of baseballs during a Grapefruit League spring training game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on March 12, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Many professional and college sports, including the MLB, are canceling or postponing their games due to the ongoing threat of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10/WSYR) – The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum says it’s preparing to reopen on Friday with many enhanced health and safety procedures in place for visitors and staff.

With the Mohawk Valley ready to start Phase Four on Friday, Cooperstown businesses are able to carefully ease back into more typical operations. Museum officials say the place where the game’s greatest players are enshrined will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Hall of Fame says it’s developed a comprehensive cleaning, physical distancing, and reduced contact plan that follows guidelines from the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Masks will be mandatory and available for free upon entry. Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the museum and a rubber-tipped stylus will let guests interact with touch-screens and buttons.

Admission will be limited to allow for social distancing. Timed admission tickets will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis when New York officially authorizes the region to enter Phase Four. The tickets, available online, will let baseball fans reserve specific dates and times to visit. Ideally, this framework will relieve congestion throughout the museum.

The largest gathering places, Grandstand Theater, Bullpen Theater, Learning Center and Sandlot Kids’ Clubhouse, will remain closed.

The Hall of Fame has been closed since March 15. When it reopens, it will have a new exhibit: Starting Nine, which tailors visits to individual fans by curated “must-see artifacts from your favorite team.”

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES