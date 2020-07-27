Bars and restaurants scrutinized as COVID-19 cases rise

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo reported only one percent of the coronavirus test results that were verified on Saturday came back positive in New York State. He called that good news, but that good news came with warnings and concerns about continued compliance with guidelines.

Cuomo says with the advisory in place to limit infections from out of state travel, New York also has to focus on compliance within the state and its localities.

“We have the quarantine in place, we’re aggressive about the enforcement of the quarantine. and then we have the compliance challenge, especially for young people, especially around bars. I once again ask local governments to do their job,” Cuomo said in a conference call Sunday morning.

The State Liquor Authority and NYS police task force issued 105 violations to establishments downstate on Friday and Saturday that were in violation of coronavirus related regulation. The task force has been mostly focusing around New York City, but local officials in the Capital Region have been concerned the past few weeks in what they say has been an uptick in positive cases.

According to the NYS regional coronavirus dashboard, the Capital Region had the second highest percentage of positive results on Sunday, second to Long Island only by .1 percent.

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy is expected to hold a briefing today with more updates on increased cases, as well as complaints that have been filed in the county recently.

