Barring felony conviction or constitutional change, taxpayers will foot estimated $50k pension for Cuomo

FILE – In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 file photo file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation in New York. Sexual harassment allegations cost Cuomo his job. Now, many want to see him answer for a scandal that cut to the heart of his reputation as a pandemic hero and had life-and-death consequences — his handling of outbreaks in nursing homes. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Unless Governor Cuomo is convicted of a felony, or a bill amending New York’s constitution gets a signature years down the road, taxpayers will support an estimated yearly pension of over $50,000 for the rest of the resigning leader’s life.

Tim Hoefer, President and CEO of the Empire Center, explained how he used his think tank’s calculator to reach that figure.

“What you need to know as a user is the age of retirement, the number of years worked that count towards the pension, the final average salary which is the average of the three highest years, and then roughly when the person was hired,” Hoefer told NEWS10.

NEWS10 reached out to the State Comptroller’s office to see if they would calculate Cuomo’s pension:

The New York State and Local Retirement System does not provide estimates as to what the pension would be for someone (too many variables, they can select several different options if they want to leave a benefit for family members. Andrew Cuomo is a Tier 4 member of the New York State and Local Employees’ Retirement System. As of June 30, 2021 he has 14.48 years of service credit (unaudited). We do have an online calculator but please note, the numbers are not final and they are only used an estimate. Office of the State Comptroller

Neither resignation nor impeachment are grounds for a Governor to lose his pension. Hoefer explained that felony charges have to be filed, followed by a conviction.

That’s just step one of a lengthy process.

“Step number two is that then, whoever brings that initial case, whether it’s the Attorney General or a district attorney, needs to bring a separate legal proceeding to go after the pension under the Public Integrity Reform Act,” Hoefer said.

The process doesn’t stop there. The State Comptroller then has to come in and verify eligibility and estimated benefits.

“Then the court has the authority—though they’re not required—to reduce or revoke the pension if that’s their finding,” Hoefer added.

So, without a felony conviction and a lengthy process after that, taxpayers will be footing the bill for the Cuomo’s pension for the rest of his life.

That is, unless, a bill by Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara and Senator James Skoufis goes through that would amend the state’s constitution to strip pensions from impeached officials.

To be fully enacted, the bill would need to pass both houses in two consecutive legislative sessions, then earn support of voters on a subsequent ballot, a multi-year process. But it would be retroactive, so it would affect Governor Cuomo’s money if he’s impeached.