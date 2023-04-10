CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Barney Road Golf Course is now open for the season.

The course was built in 1966 and great for golfers of all ages, with a practice green available for beginners. Town Supervisor Phil Barrett said the Town of Clifton Park is constantly working on improvements to the course, including a new starter shed that was added just a few weeks ago.

“Every year we work to give people that come to this course a better experience and that’s what we’re trying to do this year as well,” Barrett said.

The course is open seven days a week. Fees for a 9-hole game are $13 for weekdays, $14 for weekends, with a $12 price for Seniors, Students with valid ID and veterans.