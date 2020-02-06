Barnes & Noble receives backlash over classic novels with new covers

(AMNEWYORK)– Classic books with “culturally diverse” covers now canceled by Barnes & Noble following backlash online.
As a way to push for diversity in literature, Barnes & Noble Fifth Avenue and Penguin Random House planned to create “Diverse Editions” of several classic young adult novels. Those proposed covers are pictured below.
Some twitter users sounding off with negative reactions, saying the campaign was placing the faces of diverse cultures on the covers of “white stories.” Some say that it might have been a better idea to promote racially diverse authors.
Barnes & Noble responding by posting the following statement to its Twitter account.
