Barnes & Noble receives backlash over classic novels with new covers

FILE – This Monday, Aug. 31, 2017, file photo shows a Barnes & Noble Booksellers store in Pittsburgh. Barnes & Noble is withdrawing a planned line of famous literature reissued with multicultural cover images that has drawn widespread criticism on social media. “Diverse Editions,” a joint project between Barnes & Noble and Penguin Random House, featured 12 texts, including Lewis Carroll’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.” The words are the same, but on the covers, major characters are depicted with dark-skinned illustrations. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(AMNEWYORK)– Classic books with “culturally diverse” covers now canceled by Barnes & Noble following backlash online.

As a way to push for diversity in literature, Barnes & Noble Fifth Avenue and Penguin Random House planned to create “Diverse Editions” of several classic young adult novels. Those proposed covers are pictured below.

Barnes & Noble Fifth Avenue to launch sales of classic novels with new covers promoting diversity @amNewYork https://t.co/qidgo3Tdla pic.twitter.com/uNPbP3LJcM — Publishers Weekly (@PublishersWkly) February 4, 2020

Some twitter users sounding off with negative reactions, saying the campaign was placing the faces of diverse cultures on the covers of “white stories.” Some say that it might have been a better idea to promote racially diverse authors.

Barnes & Noble responding by posting the following statement to its Twitter account.

The Diverse Editions event at our @BNFifthAvenue location originally scheduled for this evening has been cancelled. Please see our statement: pic.twitter.com/jGquff9MyM — Barnes & Noble (@BNBuzz) February 5, 2020

