Barn 86 at Saratoga Race Course under quarantine due to positive EHV-1 Case

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The NYRA and NYSGC have placed Barn 86 at Saratoga Race Course under a precautionary quarantine until further notice due to a positive case of Equine Herpesvirus-1 in that barn.

The unnamed and unraced horse, who is trained by Jorge Abreu, was sent to Rood and Riddle Equine Hospital on Sunday, July 11 after developing a fever. She then tested positive for EHV-1 on Thursday, July 15, and immediately began treatment.

The 46 horses stabled in Barn 86, which is home to stalls for Abreu and trainer Kenny McPeek, will be monitored daily for fever and other signs of illness. These horses will also not be allowed to enter into any races and all their training will be done in isolation.

As of Thursday evening, no additional horses in the quarantined barn have exhibited symptoms.