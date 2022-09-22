SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bark, Brew & Tattoo is hosting its annual event at the Saratoga Springs City center on September 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event is open to all with the purchase of a ticket.

Bark, Brew & Tattoo is a non-profit organization that plans and hosts community charity fundraising events. The organization is dedicated to ending the negative stigma attached to bully breed dogs. During the event, there will be information about responsible dog ownership and the harm of breed-specific legislation. Proceeds are donated to regional no-kill animal shelters that care for Bully breeds.

Tickets are $25 and $35 for VIPs. Many vendors and tattoo artists will be at the event for attendees to check out. For more information visit the Bark, Brew & Tattoo Facebook page or the Bark, Brew & Tattoo website.