Barber shop benefits Leukemia patient with help from ‘Cobra Kai,’ ‘Karate Kid’ actors

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Chris Maiello has held three benefits for members of the North Country community since opening Maiello’s Barbershop last June. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, those have led to a total of around $16,000 raised so far. But on Sunday, the latest benefit kicked off with a little help.

Actors Susan Gallagher, from Netflix’s “Cobra Kai,” and Sean Kanan, from “The Karate Kid 3,” both recorded video messages to Landon Groves, the recipient of an all-day fundraiser held Sunday at the barbershop. Groves was diagnosed with Kabuki Syndrome after birth, followed by High Risk B Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia around Thanksgiving. The Leukemia is a form of cancer, currently in remission, and even with insurance, the cost of medication is steep.

To that end, all proceeds from haircuts on Sunday went straight to the Groves family for Landon’s treatment. Gift baskets were up for raffle, as well as video calls with both actors.

Maiello’s Barbershop is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Groves family also has a GoFundMe page set up for Landon’s treatment.