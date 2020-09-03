Bar owner drumming up support to keep business local

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic hitting business owners across the board, a local business owner is spearheading a campaign to buy local from distillers and breweries, in turn, keeping money in the local economy.

“Financially a lot of places are struggling. Why wouldn’t we be buying and taking care of each other? We need to start taking care of each other,” said Owner of McGeary’s Tess Collins.

Collins said the COVID-19 pandemic has given her fresh perspective on what it means to support local businesses.

“Right now we’re struggling, and a lot of people in the area are struggling. We got to keep jobs here in New York State,” Collins said.

Companies like Albany Distillery stand to benefit.

“I think people know that a dollar invested into their local community is going to return a lot more at the end of the day,” said Owner of Albany Distillery Ric Sicari. “The pandemic has certainly shed light on this sense of community, you know, our fellow businesses are struggling to keep their doors open and if we can buy from each other it’s only going to help,” Sicari said.

Sicari said $750,000 per year from his company is funneled back into the local economy. That money not only goes to staff, but to local farms in Rensselaer County where he gets the grain to make his product.

“I’ve got great relationships with the farms that supply us with the grain. You know, Nine Pin Cider is very excited about buying apples from Samascott Orchards. You know, they’re employing people right here within our community,” Sacari said.

A few businesses have joined Collins’s effort. She plans on garnering more support in the coming weeks.

“People are struggling right now and I just want, I just want everyone to be OK and get to the other end of this together,” Collins said.