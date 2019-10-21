Baptiste Power Yoga opens new studio in Clifton Park

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the Yoga lovers out there, a new studio opened in Clifton Park.

Baptiste Power Yoga Capital District celebrated its grand opening Sunday afternoon with a packed class of about 40 yogies.

Founder and co-owner Jessica Padula said the class is open to people of all skills levels.

“Radical acceptance, you can expect to be challenged, but to be welcomed with open arms,” she said. “You can expect to sweat and to get as many friends as you want to have.”

The studio offers foundations and recovery classes that are a bit slower than power classes.

