Bank of America providing additional support to customers financially impacted by COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Bank of America is offering more ways for their customers financially affected by the coronavirus to get help. They say they will continue working with customers on a case-by-case basis.

“We’re going to continue to provide convenient access to the important services they count on, and the additional assistance and support they need during this difficult period. Our priorities are taking care of our team and each other, and continuing to fulfill our fundamental role serving our clients,” says President of Consumer and Small Business, Dean Athanasia.

Additional help being offered:

Consumer and Small Business deposit accounts: clients can request refunds including overdraft fees, non-sufficient funds fees, and monthly maintenance fees.

Consumer and Small Business credit cards: clients can request to defer payments, refunds on late fees.

Small business loans: clients can request to defer payments, refunds on late fees.

Auto loans: clients can request to defer payments, with payments added to the end of the loan.

Mortgages and home equity: clients can request to defer payments, with payments added to the end of the loan.

In all of these instances, there will be no negative credit bureau reporting for up-to-date clients.

We have also paused foreclosure sales, evictions, and repossessions.

Bank of America has a website with additional resources for customers.

