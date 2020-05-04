Bank of America offers $125K matching gift challenge to help Regional Food Bank

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bank of America will provide a $125,000 match to the Regional Food Bank for the global #GivingTuesdayNow movement.

The ‘Giving Tuesday’ movement is known as a global day of generosity. Normally, Giving Tuesday is the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, however amid the coronavirus pandemic, a new, additional “Giving Tuesday” date was set for May 5th.

According to the website, the new #GivingTuesdayNow is an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.

Locally the Bank of America has joined in on the movement and will start a matching challenge for the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.

“The need and the level of our service to respond to it are unprecedented in our organizational history,” said Mark Quandt, Executive Director. “Thousands of people are in need of food assistance for the first time in their lives, and we are doing everything we can to provide them with good, nutritious food. We thank Bank of America for their very generous matching gift for Giving Tuesday Now and hope our community will respond in a positive way to help us expand our efforts.”

The Regional Food Bank said it provides eight meals for every one dollar donated.

Gifts can be made from May 5-May 10 online at www.regionalfoodbank.net or by mailing a check to Regional Food Bank, 965 Albany-Shaker Road, Latham, NY 12110.

