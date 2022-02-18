LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York received $45,000 from the Bank of America (BOA) through a program that encourages bank employees to get a booster shot for COVID-19. BOA donated $100 for every employee who got a booster shot before the end of January in the Albany and Hudson Valley areas.

Food insecurity has been up since the beginning of the COVID pandemic and it remains so. Prior to the pandemic, the Food Bank distributed approximately 38 million pounds of food a year. In 2021, they distributed 52 million pounds of food.

“Food insecurity continues to affect individuals and families throughout New York, with the ongoing pandemic and rising food prices exacerbating the issue for many,” said Molly Nicol, Chief Executive Officer, at the Regional Food Bank. “This booster initiative donation from our longstanding partner, Bank of America, will help us in our fight to support local communities and provide aid to our neighbors most in need.”

BOA plans on donating a total of $10.6 million to hunger relief organizations across America. Feeding America estimates 2.09 million (one in nine) New Yorkers face hunger, 626,450 (one in six) of them children.

“Our teammates at Bank of America have long supported initiatives and efforts that directly impact the Capital Region and Hudson Valley,” said Bank of America Albany/Hudson Valley, President, David Cornell. “We are grateful to be able to support our neighbors and strengthen our communities by continuing to partner with the Regional Food Bank. They are a vital resource to so many in New York, and we remain dedicated to helping them alleviate food insecurity in the regions we serve.”