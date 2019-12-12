Balltown Road crash results in lane closures, expected to be fully re-opened by 6 p.m.

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries after crashing into a pole on Balltown road early Thursday morning.

The Niskayuna Police Department responded to the crash around 9:45 a.m. on Balltown Road at Riley Way. Callers reported the pole was knocked down along with wires on the ground.

Police say, Cassandra Honsinger, 33, of Saratoga Springs was driving at the time and was later taken to Albany Memorial Hospital for her injuries.

Balltown Road was closed in both directions until around 3:20 p.m when traffic was opened to the Northbound side only. Southbound traffic is still closed at this time. Police say it should be opened around 6 p.m.

Police issued Honsinger two summonses for failure to use designated lane and aggravated unlicensed operation in the 2nd degree.