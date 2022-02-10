BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Students at Ballston Spa High School protested their school’s mask mandate by walking into school maskless on Thursday, February 10. According to reports, 40 to 50 students walked into school without a mask.

All students who walked into school maskless were put into quarantine and placed at the school’s library where they will be doing their school work for the day.

The high school students want their school’s mask mandate to be lifted after Governor Hochul announced that the state-wide mask mandate will be lifted on Thursday, February 10.

