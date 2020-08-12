Ballston Spa PD investigating vehicle thefts

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police in Ballston Spa are investigating a string of thefts from vehicles in the northern part of the village.

Police claim the majority of the larcenies have taken place in the Colonial Hills areas of Ballston Spa.

Officers are asking residents to keep their vehicle doors locked along with the doors to their garage and residence. All valuable items should be removed from vehicles, and homeowners have been asked to keep their house’s exterior lights on through the night.

No arrests have been made so far, but the Ballston Spa Police Department have increased patrols through the area.

Residents with security cameras have been asked to check their footage and forward any suspicious activity they have on tape to police. Anyone with any relevant information is also asked to contact Ballston Spa P.D. on (518) 885-5033.

