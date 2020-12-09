Ballston Spa National Bank to host 9th drive-thru food pantry

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ballston Spa National Bank (BSNB), in cooperation with the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, is hosting its ninth contactless drive-thru food pantry on Thursday, December 10 at 10 a.m. The event, which will be held at the Bank’s corporate offices located on State Route 67 in Ballston Spa, is open to area families and individuals in need of food assistance.

Patrons will receive food on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

BSNB employee volunteers will welcome attendees and load boxes of free food directly into the trunk of each patron’s car. All volunteers will follow CDC guidelines by wearing appropriate masks and gloves while actively practicing social distancing.

In total, BSNB-hosted food pantries have distributed more than 144,000 pounds of food this year within Albany and Saratoga counties, providing an estimated 120,000 meals to those in need. Thanks to the Regional Food Bank, an anticipated 18,000 pounds of food will be distributed at the event in Ballston Spa on December 10. Items to be distributed include fresh produce, dairy, frozen meats and non-perishable food items.

In addition to volunteer support, BSNB’s matching donation campaigns have resulted in nearly $47,000 in financial support for the Food Bank this year. Continuing their efforts, BSNB will announce an additional donation at the Ballston Spa event on December 10.