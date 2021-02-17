Ballston Spa National Bank to hold drive-thru food pantry in Cohoes

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ballston Spa National Bank (BSNB), in cooperation with the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York and the City of Cohoes, is hosting a contactless drive-thru food pantry on Tuesday, February 23, at 10:00 a.m. at the Cohoes Visitor Center.

The drive-thru food pantry is open to area families and those in need of food assistance. This reportedly represents the eleventh time BSNB and the Regional Food Bank have partnered since the start of the pandemic. Food will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

Organizers say due to traffic patterns in the area, drivers are asked not to line up for the event until 10:00 a.m. BSNB employee volunteers will welcome attendees and load boxes of food directly into the trunk of each vehicle. There will also be a walk-up distribution point for patrons who live within walking distance. All volunteers will reportedly follow CDC guidelines by wearing appropriate masks and gloves while actively practicing social distancing.

In total, BSNB-hosted food pantries have reportedly distributed more than 180,000 pounds of food within Albany and Saratoga counties since the pandemic started last year, benefiting more than 9,000 people. Organizers say thanks to the Regional Food Bank, an anticipated 18,000 pounds of food will be distributed at the event in Cohoes on February 23. Items to be distributed include fresh produce, dairy, frozen meats and non-perishable food items.

BSNB also invites the community to join them in providing financial support to the Regional Food Bank. From now through February 23, 2021, the bank will reportedly match up to a total of $5,000 in donations from the community. To date, similar matching campaigns have raised more than $10,000 in community donations. Coupled with financial support from BSNB, the Regional Food Bank has reportedly benefitted from more than $60,000 to help those challenged with food insecurity in the region.