Ballston Spa National Bank in Latham to close, drive-thru service only at other locations

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Ballston Spa National Bank locations will only offer drive-thru banking starting Wednesday, March 18. The banks location at 1207 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham will remain closed until further notice due to the lack of a drive-thru.

“We greatly value the relationships we share with our customers and have extensive continuity plans and resources in place to serve their ongoing financial needs,” said President and CEO Christopher R. Dowd. “The steps we are taking will help ensure the safety of our customers and employees during this unprecedented time.”

