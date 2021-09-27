Ballston Spa National Bank hosting drive-thru food pantry

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ballston Spa National Bank (BSNB) is teaming up with the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York to host its 16th contactless drive-thru food pantry. The event is September 28 at 9 a.m. at 990 Route 67 in Ballston Spa.

The pantry is open to families and individuals in need of food assistance. Food is on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

BSNB says an anticipated 18,000 pounds of food will be distributed during the event. Items include produce, dairy, frozen meats and non-perishable items. Since spring 2020, BSNB food pantries have distributed 270,000 pounds of food to people in need.

BSNB has also received donations from the community totaling $34,000. With the money raised from the bank, the Regional Food Bank has received more than $109,000 to combat food insecurity.

The bank is matching new community donations up to $5,000 through September 28.