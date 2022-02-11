KINGSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Ballston spa man has been arrested on child sexual abuse charges. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said, 23-year-old, Oliver Lovera, is accused of physically and sexually abusing two minors.

According to a recent complaint, Lovera is accused of having sexual contact with two females, under the age of eleven, known to him. Police say the incident happened on multiple occasions over the course of several years – disclosed by the victims – while Lovera resided in the Town of Kingsbury.

Charged:

First degree sex abuse (felony)

Forcible touching (Misdemeanor)

Endangering the welfare of a child less than 17 years old (misdemeanor)

Lovera was processed and held for arraignment at Washington County CAP Court. He later posted bail and was released. Lovera is due back in the Town of Kingsbury Court at a later date.