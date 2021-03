CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of an accidental fall just after 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. They say a 40-year-old man working at a construction site on Male Road in Clifton Park fell and hit his head.

An investigation revealed the man, lost his balance, hit his head on a footing, then fell ten feet into a basement hitting his head again. He was rushed to Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.