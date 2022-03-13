BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, at about 11:56 a.m., Ballston Spa Police responded to a report of a disturbance at an apartment complex of a 10 block area of Milton Avenue. Pharrin M. Greene, 45, of Ballston Spa was arrested following an investigation by police.

According to police, the front door of the apartment downstairs had been forced open, and a man was located inside his apartment unresponsive. Police identified the man Bernard Rodgers, 68, of Ballston Spa, who had suffered a traumatic brain injury as a result of the incident.

Police investigators determined the man had been struck on the left side of his head with an aluminum bat. Rodgers also suffered a laceration to his liver said police. He was taken to Albany Medical Center, and his condition is unknown at this time.

Police said Greene is currently charged with first-degree assault, with intent to cause serious physical injury with a weapon. He was arranged in the Village of Ballston Spa Justice Court. Greene was remanded to Saratoga County Correctional Facility with a set bond of $200,000.

At this time this investigation remains ongoing by police. Police said Greene could face additional charges pending.