Ballston Spa man charged for stealing nearly $7K worth in checks

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Ballston Spa man was arrested and charged with theft after an investigation found he stole several checks from a Town of Greenfield resident between January and May. In total, the man stole 34 checks worth $6,942.

Leslie Allen, Jr. was arrested and charged with grand larceny in the third-degree. He’s being held at the Saratoga County Correctional Facility on unrelated charges.

Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office investigator Steve Brown said the investigation continues and an additional arrest is likely in the case.

