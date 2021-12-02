Ballston Spa man arrested for alleged threats made on social media

News

by: Richard Roman

Shawn Carr, 34, of Ballston Spa

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Washington County Sheriff’s office arrested Shawn Carr, 34, of Ballston Spa for falsely reporting an incident, which is a felony. Police say Carr is accused of posting threats on social media.

According to police, Carr made a post on social media threatening to set the Washington County Building on fire and then shoot everyone that escaped the building. Police say Car had been unhappy with a decision that was made in reference to Child Support that he owes.

Carr was processed and held for arraignment at the county’s centralized court. He was released on a ticket to appear in the Town of Fort Edward Court, at a later date.

