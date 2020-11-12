Ballston Spa Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting plans

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Ballston Spa Business and Professional Association (BSBPA) have announced their plans for the Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting on Thursday. The organization is making sure that all COVID guidelines are followed and will be taking a different approach for the festivities this year.

On Friday, December 4 at 6-6:30 p.m., Santa will light the village Christmas tree from the bucket of a fire truck in Wiswall Park. The tree lighting will be live-streamed on the BSBPA Facebook Page. For those who may choose to come to the park, New York State COVID-19 social distancing and mask requirements will be followed.

After the tree lighting, Ballston Spa residents are encouraged to peek out their windows or stand at the end of their driveways to see Santa as he makes his way through the Village. He will be joined by Ballston Spa Police and Fire and Community Emergency Corps’ ambulance who will be collecting toys for a Toys for Tots campaign.

The approximate route and times will be posted closer to the parade date on the BSBPA Facebook Page.

The BSBPA sponsors a downtown holiday window decorating contest, which inspires some beautiful displays in shop windows along the main streets. Additionally, the Village-sponsored annual holiday community art project “5,278 Points of Light”, under the direction of local artist Mark Blech, will feature hand-painted banners displayed on lampposts throughout the village and an ornament decorating competition.