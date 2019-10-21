Ballston Spa High School football coach charged with DWI

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ballston Spa High Schools’ head football coach was charged with DWI during a traffic stop Saturday night.

According to Ballston Spa police, Jason Ohnsman was stopped at around 7 p.m. on Spring Street for a taillight violation.

A breathalyzer test showed Ohnsman had a blood alcohol content greater than .08. He was arrested and taken to the Ballston Spa Police Department.

Superintendent Ken Slentz said Ohnsman has been placed on administrative leave. He sent the following statement to parents:

“I am writing to let you know that, based on the details of an event which happened over the course of the weekend, Jason Ohnsman has been placed on leave from his coaching duties effective immediately. Our long time assistant coach, Greg O’Connor, will be taking over the head coaching duties until further notice. Our goal is to make this situation as minimally disruptive as possible to the team so that they may continue to focus on the next game in what has truly been an extraordinary season for them.” “As we work through the situation, we will continue to update you as necessary and would ask for your continued support of our student athletes, coaches, and the team as they move into sectional play.”

Superintendent, Ken Slentz

Ohnsman is due back in court next month.