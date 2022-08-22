BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rossi Way Hannaford grocery store in Ballston Spa issued a recall for all 81% ground beef sold on Sunday between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. The suspect batch has a sticker date of August 24.

The recall notice from Hannaford said they are taking the step out of an abundance of caution because the meat “may contain foreign material.” Check your storage and freezer, and do not eat it. Return it to the store for a full refund.

No injuries or illnesses were reported, and the notice only applies to one store. The recalled UPC numbers are 212041410711, 212043305565.