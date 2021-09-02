Ballston Spa free summer park movies end Friday

News

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Free movies in Wiswall Park summer row series will end September 4, with “The Secret Life of Pets2,” presented by the Ballston Spa Business and Professional Association as part of First Friday activities.

The series which features free screenings began on June 4, as family-frendly films projected onto the wall of the adjacent Front Street Deli building, in the village that begins at dusk around 8:30-8:45 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on, following continued guidelines for safe public gatherings in effect at the time of the event, which may include social distancing measures, face masks, and limited capacity in the park for movie viewers.

The Ballston Spa Business and Professional Association is a non-profit organization established in 1983, committed to making the Village of Ballston Spa a great place to live, work and visit.

