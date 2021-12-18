Ballston Spa Fire Department delivers Christmas gifts after a family lost almost everything in a house fire

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Christmas has come early for one local family. The Ballston Spa Fire Department wanted to ring their sirens and bring some joy to a family who needed it most.

Michele Olsen, her mother Jean, and her two teenage kids have been through a lot these past few weeks. On November 7, part of their house went up in flames. Luckily, there were no serious injuries and everyone made it out of the house safely, including their two cats, and dog Penny. “It goes to show you never know what can happen in life, you don’t,” said Ballston Spa resident Michele Olsen.

The Ballston Spa Fire Department responded to Michele’s 9-1-1 call that day and arrived at the scene within minutes. The family lost almost all of their belongings, but Michele says everything gone is all replaceable. In the meantime, the Olsen family is staying at a beautiful rental house in Saratoga Springs. The family is calling it their home for the holidays. “I am so grateful to have this to call home, it’s wonderful,” said Michele.

Members of the Ballston Spa Fire Department have planned something very special and made their way to Saratoga Springs Saturday morning. They delivered presents to the Olsen’s. Michele was in complete shock! She wasn’t expecting Christmas to come early! Even better, to see all the first responders who saved their lives. “It was best for us to reach out, do some shopping, we donated the money from our fire companies and where we are today to put smiles on their faces,” said Ballston Spa Fire Chief Kevin Krogh.

“They did everything above and beyond and took good care of us,” said Michele’s mother Jean Bemis. Christmas may look a little different for the Olsen family but at least they’re all together safe and sound.

Jean Bemis has been living at her Ballston Spa house for 36 years. She is thankful that she, her daughter, and grandchildren are all okay. She also wants to send love to her 90-year-old mother who lives in Prattsville N.Y.