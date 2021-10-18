Ballston Spa CSD will go back to in-person learning

News
Posted: / Updated:
ballston spa_643332

ballston spa_643332

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Ballston Spa Central School District will go back to in-person learning Monday, October 18.

This announcement comes after Ballston Spa CSD said they will be forced to have remote learning because of the bus driver shortage on Friday, October 15. According to, Superintendent of Schools, Ken Slentz, 10 drivers were out Friday due to a variety of reasons including illness, quarantine, positive cases, and more.

Later this week Ballston Spa CSD will share a revised plan for staffing shortage days where they are able to maintain in-person learning. 

Latest Stories

FACEBOOK
TWITTER
INSTAGRAM
Sign up for our Newsletter!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19