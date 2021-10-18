Ballston Spa CSD will go back to in-person learning

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Ballston Spa Central School District will go back to in-person learning Monday, October 18.

This announcement comes after Ballston Spa CSD said they will be forced to have remote learning because of the bus driver shortage on Friday, October 15. According to, Superintendent of Schools, Ken Slentz, 10 drivers were out Friday due to a variety of reasons including illness, quarantine, positive cases, and more.

Later this week Ballston Spa CSD will share a revised plan for staffing shortage days where they are able to maintain in-person learning.