BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On May 13, the Ballston Spa Central School District is holding its annual Wellness Day at the Wood Road Elementary School complex. Wellness Day features a Kids Color Run, the Scotties Stampeded 5k, and a Wellness Expo.

The Kids Color Fun Run is free for Ballston Spa students and is scheduled to begin at 8:15 a.m. Participants are asked to arrive by 7:45 a.m. for check-in. The Scotties Stampede 5k will follow at 9:15 a.m. with check-in beginning at 8:45 a.m.

The cost for the Scotties Stampede 5k is $20 for adults and $10 for students and members of the military and includes the option for teams to register. The course this year will differ slightly. A description of the course can be found here. The 5k is also timed by ARE Event Productions and registration includes a free race shirt for the first 200 registrants.

The Wellness Expo will run from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Wood Road Elementary School cafeteria/gymnasium. Visitors can learn about community organizations, see live demonstrations, and enter a free bike raffle and other giveaways.

Proceeds from the event will support the district’s Ballston Spa Partnership for Innovation in Education Fund, a component fund of the Community Foundation for the Greater Capital Region.